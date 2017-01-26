Prison Break? War Movie? Yep, Ryoo Seung-wan's BATTLESHIP ISLAND Is Both.

Ryoo Seung-wan has been flying high since the massive success of 2015 cop thriller Veteran and he makes his return to Korean screens this summer with Battleship Island.

A period action-drama set during the Japanese invasion of Korea, the film tells the story of roughly four hundred Koreans who escape the titular Battleship Island, a work camp they were forcibly relocated to. Hwang Jeong-min and So Ji-sub star and judging by the first trailer the film is a bit of a departure for Ryoo, one that incorporates large scale set pieces but is really far more focused on the characters and melodrama. In many ways Crying Fist would appear to be the closest thing to it in Ryoo's filmography, though the subject matter there was obviously radically different.

Take a look below!