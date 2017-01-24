Oscars 2017: Full List of Nominees
The nominees have been announced for this years Oscars. Likely surprising no one, Damien Chazelle's charming La La Land got a few nominations. Fourteen to be exact. That ties the overall record for most nominations for a film with All About Eve from 1950 and Titanic from 1997. Arrival and Moonlight followed with eight noms each.
There were some other things to note before we go into the list of nominees.
Australia got its first ever Best Foreign Film nod for Tanna.
Amazon made history as the first streaming service with a Best Picture nod for Manchester by the Sea.
The issue of lack of diversity in the voting in recent seems to have been adressed with three Black screenwriters being nominated in the same year along with a good number of black films, actors and filmmakers being nominated this year including three actresses in Best Supporting category for the first time ever.
Then there will be the growing list of snubs, the filmmakers and actors who did not get nods this year.
Best PictureArrivalProducers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David LindeFencesProducers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd BlackHacksaw RidgeProducers: Bill Mechanic, David PermutHell or High WaterProducers: Carla Hacken, Julie YornHidden FiguresProducers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore MelfiLa La LandProducers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc PlattLionProducers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie FielderManchester By the SeaProducers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin WalshMoonlightProducers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy KleinerBest DirectorArrival -- Denis VilleneuveHacksaw Ridge -- Mel GibsonLa La Land -- Damien ChazelleManchester by the Sea -- Kenneth LonerganMoonlight -- Barry JenkinsBest ActorCasey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)Ryan Gosling (La La Land)Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)Denzel Washington (Fences)Best ActressIsabelle Huppert (Elle)Ruth Negga (Loving)Emma Stone (La La Land)Natalie Portman (Jackie)Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)Best Supporting- ActorMahershala Ali (Moonlight)Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)Dev Patel (Lion)Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)Best Supporting- ActressViola Davis (Fences)Naomie Harris (Moonlight)Nicole Kidman (Lion)Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)Best Original ScreenplayHell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)La La Land (Damien Chazelle)The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)20th Century Women (Mike Mills)Best Adapted ScreenplayArrival (Eric Heisserer)Fences (August Wilson)Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)Lion (Luke Davies)Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)Best CinematographyArrival (Bradford Young)La La Land (Linus Sandgren)Lion (Grieg Fraser)Moonlight (James Laxton)Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)Best Documentary FeatureFire at SeaI Am Not Your NegroLife, AnimatedO.J.: Made in AmericaThe 13thBest Foreign Language FilmLand of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, directorA Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, directorThe Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, directorTanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directorsToni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, directorBest Costume DesignAllied (Joanna Johnston)Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)La La Land (Mary Zophres)Best Original ScoreJackie (Micachu)La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)Passengers (Thomas Newman)Best Original Song"Audition" (La La Land)""Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)"City of Stars" (La La Land)"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)Best Sound EditingArrivalDeepwater HorizonHacksaw RidgeLa La LandSullyBest Sound MixingArrivalHacksaw RidgeLa La LandRogue One: A Star Wars Story13 HoursBest Documentary Short4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)Best Production DesignArrival (Patrice Vermette)Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)Hail CaesarLa La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)Best Animated FeatureKubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)Moana (Disney)My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)Zootopia (Disney)Best Animated ShortBlind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)Piper (Pixar)Best Film EditingArrival (Joe Walker)Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)La La Land (Tom Cross)Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)Best Visual EffectsDeepwater HorizonDoctor StrangeThe Jungle BookKubo and the Two StringsRogue One: A Star Wars StoryBest Makeup and HairstylingA Man Called OveStar Trek BeyondSuicide SquadBest live-action short film"Ennemis Intérieurs" Sélim Azzazi"La Femme et le TGV" Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff"Silent Nights" Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson"Sing" Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy"Timecode" Juanjo Giménez