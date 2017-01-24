Oscars 2017: Full List of Nominees

The nominees have been announced for this years Oscars. Likely surprising no one, Damien Chazelle's charming La La Land got a few nominations. Fourteen to be exact. That ties the overall record for most nominations for a film with All About Eve from 1950 and Titanic from 1997. Arrival and Moonlight followed with eight noms each.

There were some other things to note before we go into the list of nominees.

Australia got its first ever Best Foreign Film nod for Tanna.

Amazon made history as the first streaming service with a Best Picture nod for Manchester by the Sea.

The issue of lack of diversity in the voting in recent seems to have been adressed with three Black screenwriters being nominated in the same year along with a good number of black films, actors and filmmakers being nominated this year including three actresses in Best Supporting category for the first time ever.

Then there will be the growing list of snubs, the filmmakers and actors who did not get nods this year.

The complete list of nominees follows. Have a look for yourself and let us know what you think of the list.

Personally? Not enough Rogue One, heh.

Best Picture Arrival Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde Fences Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black Hacksaw Ridge Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut Hell or High Water Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn Hidden Figures Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi La La Land Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt Lion Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder Manchester By the Sea Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh Moonlight Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner Best Director Arrival -- Denis Villeneuve Hacksaw Ridge -- Mel Gibson La La Land -- Damien Chazelle Manchester by the Sea -- Kenneth Lonergan Moonlight -- Barry Jenkins Best Actor Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) Denzel Washington (Fences) Best Actress Isabelle Huppert (Elle) Ruth Negga (Loving) Emma Stone (La La Land) Natalie Portman (Jackie) Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) Best Supporting- Actor Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water) Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) Dev Patel (Lion) Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) Best Supporting- Actress Viola Davis (Fences) Naomie Harris (Moonlight) Nicole Kidman (Lion) Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) Best Original Screenplay Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan) La La Land (Damien Chazelle) The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou) Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) 20th Century Women (Mike Mills) Best Adapted Screenplay Arrival (Eric Heisserer) Fences (August Wilson) Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi) Lion (Luke Davies) Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney) Best Cinematography Arrival (Bradford Young) La La Land (Linus Sandgren) Lion (Grieg Fraser) Moonlight (James Laxton) Silence (Rodrigo Prieto) Best Documentary Feature Fire at Sea I Am Not Your Negro Life, Animated O.J.: Made in America The 13th Best Foreign Language Film Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director Best Costume Design Allied (Joanna Johnston) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood) Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle) Jackie (Madeline Fontaine) La La Land (Mary Zophres) Best Original Score Jackie (Micachu) La La Land (Justin Hurwitz) Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka) Moonlight (Nicholas Britell) Passengers (Thomas Newman) Best Original Song "Audition" (La La Land) ""Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls) "City of Stars" (La La Land) "The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story) "How Far I'll Go" (Moana) Best Sound Editing Arrival Deepwater Horizon Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Sully Best Sound Mixing Arrival Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 13 Hours Best Documentary Short 4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley) Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures) Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions) Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions) The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films) Best Production Design Arrival (Patrice Vermette) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig) Hail Caesar La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco) Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas) Best Animated Feature Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features) Moana (Disney) My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS) The Red Turtle (Sony Classics) Zootopia (Disney) Best Animated Short Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada) Borrowed Time (Quorum Films) Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation) Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures) Piper (Pixar) Best Film Editing Arrival (Joe Walker) Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert) Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts) La La Land (Tom Cross) Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders) Best Visual Effects Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Jungle Book Kubo and the Two Strings Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Best Makeup and Hairstyling A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad Best live-action short film "Ennemis Intérieurs" Sélim Azzazi "La Femme et le TGV" Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff "Silent Nights" Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson "Sing" Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy "Timecode" Juanjo Giménez

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place at the Dolby Theatre. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. PST.