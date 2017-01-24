Slamdance Coverage Comedies Weird News Indie Features International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Oscars 2017: Full List of Nominees

The nominees have been announced for this years Oscars. Likely surprising no one, Damien Chazelle's charming La La Land got a few nominations. Fourteen to be exact. That ties the overall record for most nominations for a film with All About Eve from 1950 and Titanic from 1997. Arrival and Moonlight followed with eight noms each.

There were some other things to note before we go into the list of nominees. 

Australia got its first ever Best Foreign Film nod for Tanna.

Amazon made history as the first streaming service with a Best Picture nod for Manchester by the Sea

The issue of lack of diversity in the voting in recent seems to have been adressed with three Black screenwriters being nominated in the same year along with a good number of black films, actors and filmmakers being nominated this year including three actresses in Best Supporting category for the first time ever.

Then there will be the growing list of snubs, the filmmakers and actors who did not get nods this year

 
The complete list of nominees follows. Have a look for yourself and let us know what you think of the list.
 
Personally? Not enough Rogue One, heh. 
 
Best Picture
 
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
 
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
 
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
 
Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
 
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
 
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
 
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
 
Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
 
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
 
 
Best Director
 
Arrival -- Denis Villeneuve
 
Hacksaw Ridge -- Mel Gibson
 
La La Land -- Damien Chazelle
 
Manchester by the Sea -- Kenneth Lonergan
 
Moonlight -- Barry Jenkins
 
 
Best Actor
 
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
 
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
 
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
 
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
 
Denzel Washington (Fences)
 
 
Best Actress
 
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
 
Ruth Negga (Loving)
 
Emma Stone (La La Land)
 
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
 
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
 
 
Best Supporting- Actor
 
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
 
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
 
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
 
Dev Patel (Lion)
 
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
 
 
Best Supporting- Actress
 
Viola Davis (Fences)
 
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
 
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
 
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
 
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
 
 
Best Original Screenplay
 
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
 
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
 
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
 
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
 
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
 
 
Best Adapted Screenplay
 
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
 
Fences (August Wilson)
 
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
 
Lion (Luke Davies)
 
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
 
 
Best Cinematography
 
Arrival (Bradford Young)
 
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
 
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
 
Moonlight (James Laxton)
 
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
 
 
Best Documentary Feature
 
Fire at Sea
 
I Am Not Your Negro
 
Life, Animated
 
O.J.: Made in America
 
The 13th
 
 
Best Foreign Language Film
 
Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director
 
A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director
 
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
 
Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors
 
Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director
 
 
Best Costume Design
 
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
 
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
 
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
 
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
 
 
Best Original Score
 
Jackie (Micachu)
 
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
 
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
 
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
 
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
 
 
Best Original Song
 
"Audition" (La La Land)
 
""Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)
 
"City of Stars" (La La Land)
 
"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)
 
"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
 
 
Best Sound Editing
 
Arrival
 
Deepwater Horizon
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La  La Land
 
Sully
 
 
Best Sound Mixing
 
Arrival
 
Hacksaw Ridge
 
La La Land
 
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
 
13 Hours
 
 
Best Documentary Short
 
4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)
 
Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)
 
Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)
 
Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)
 
The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)
 
 
Best Production Design
 
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
 
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
 
Hail Caesar
 
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
 
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
 
 
Best Animated Feature
 
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
 
Moana (Disney)
 
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
 
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
 
Zootopia (Disney)
 
 
Best Animated Short
 
Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
 
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
 
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
 
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
 
Piper (Pixar)
 
 
Best Film Editing
 
Arrival (Joe Walker)
 
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
 
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
 
La La Land (Tom Cross)
 
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
 
 
Best Visual Effects
 
Deepwater Horizon
 
Doctor Strange
 
The Jungle Book
 
Kubo and the Two Strings
 
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
 
 
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
 
A Man Called Ove
 
Star Trek Beyond
 
Suicide Squad
 
 
Best live-action short film
 
"Ennemis Intérieurs" Sélim Azzazi
 
"La Femme et le TGV" Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
 
"Silent Nights" Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
 
"Sing" Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy
 
"Timecode" Juanjo Giménez
 
The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place at the Dolby Theatre. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. PST.
