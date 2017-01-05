New UK/Italo Anthology Series PHOBIA Looking For Submissions

Here is something that may be of interest to all you international horror short filmmakers out there. A joint UK and Italian venture is up and running and the producers are opening up 5 spots in their first or second horror anthology series called Phobia.

The new project is not to be confused with the truly excellent Phobia films that came out of Thailand in '08 and '09. Uh oh. I have done it and gone raised the bar high, haven't I?

Vestra Pictures by Tony Newton (producer of films like Grindsploitation, Virus of the Dead) and The Enchanted Architect by Domiziano Cristopharo (producer of Red Krokodil and Sacrifice) present PHOBIA the new collective movie that features 15 international directors developing an unusual theme: phobias. Do you know Hipopotomonstrosesquipedaliofobia (fear of long words) or Geniofobia (fear of the... chin) exist; thousand of fears and phobias that in some cases become clinic patology? This film delves into the horrors of phobias in each segment about one phobia and the bloody twist of it. Some of the featured directors are James Quinn (The Law of Sodom), Sam Mason Bell (The Making Of), Jason Impey (Home Made), Alessandro Redaelli (POE 3), Chris Milewski (Welcome to The World, My Child), Alessandro Giordani (L'insonne) plus chapters from Newton (60 Seconds to Die) and Cristopharo (Virus Extreme Contamination, House of Flesh Mannequins). The last 5 directors will be chosen from submissions internationally throughout the internet. Interested directors must send their short of around 5 minutes, depicting a phobia of their choosing, that will be evenctually selected, included in the movie or included in the second feature which is already in developement.