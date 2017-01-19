Sundance Coverage Zombie Movies Weird Reviews Weird Videos Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
More Exclusives hit SHUDDER in February

Horror streaming service Shudder continues to grow their collection with classic shockers and a number of fantastic exclusives. From the trippy French mini-series Beyond the Walls (which I loved) to Rob Zombie's killer clown extravoganza, 31, their offerings since coming to Canada have been borth eclectic and top-drawer.

The list of exclusives continues to grow in February with two 2016 festival faves: the supernatural thriller We Go On which is the second feature from Andy Mittion and Jesse Holland, award-winning directors of YellowBrickRoad, and Joyce A. Nashawati's intense Greek apocalypse thriller, Blind Sun.

Also hitting Shudder is February is ABC's of Death parts 1 & 2, the fifth and final Phantasm installment, Phantasm: Ravager, Nina Forever, zombie film Death in the Time of Heroes starring Billy Zane, and All Cheerleaders Die.

Be sure to read my interview with Shudder curator, Sam Zimmerman

