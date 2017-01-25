Sundance Coverage Animation Thrillers International Interviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

J REVOLUSI: Things Go Boom In Full Trailer For Malaysian Action Flick

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
It was back in November that we shared the first teaser for Zul Azhar's upcoming Malaysian action film J Revolusi, noting at the time that this looks to be the latest in an impressive run of local market action films in Malaysia that have seen a rapid rise in budget, scale and production values as local audiences turn out in droves to support their local actions stars on the big screen.

Zul Ariffin, Izara Aishah, Fazura, Farid Kamil, Azad Jazmin, Iedil Putra, Peter Davis and Omar Abdullah star here in what seems to follow a fairly standard formula for a police action-thriller. But really it's not novelty of story that people go to these films for, it's seeing their heroes go through extremes and there are plenty of those on display - from motorcycle chases, to shoot outs, to explosions, to hand to hand combat, to high risk / high altitude stunts. There's a lot going on in this thing and it's all executed in slick, engaging style.

Take a look at the new trailer below!

actionAzad JazminFarid KamilFazuraIedil PutraIzara Aishahj revolusimalaysiaOmar AbdullahPeter DavistrailerZul AriffinZul Azhar

