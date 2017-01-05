FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Angela Jordan Is A Sign Of Hope In Joey Min's THE LEGEND OF KORRA: A NEW BEGINNING

I expect every now and then as I did last year with my first ScreenAnarchy article that I'll use this platform as I do my own at Film Combat Syndicate to discuss some of today's considerable up-and-coming talents. Specifically speaking for today, it also comes with the rather rewarding release of a fantastic new fan film inspired by Nickelodeon's hit animated Avatar follow-up series, The Legend Of Korra.

Thus, we get The Legend Of Korra: A New Beginning following production comprising all of November last year and the unveiling of its subsequent poster art you now see with up-and-comers, Art School Dropouts's own in-house martial arts talents, Angela Jordan and Stephanie Pham front and center in the respective roles of Korra and Asami. The project further adds to the 10+ years of work in independent and professional cinema with filmmaker, actor and martial artist Joey Min who also co-stars and shares an epic fight finale opposite Jordan, a 16-year purveyor of American Karate with inspired prospects in both stunts and a hopeful stint in MMA in the not-too-distant future.

The acting isn't all serious though the nostalgia, love and support for this beloved IP is all the same from this group of creatives based in New Jersey. You can expect to catch this one included in our Hit List on Monday in the hour of 6:00pm EST over at Film Combat Syndicate, but I'm sharing this one here at ScreenAnarchy as it deserves every bit of publicity I hope it gets, as well as our two darling female leads.

Enjoy the shortfilm subscribe to their channel, and keep Jordan and Pham on your radar for your consideration!