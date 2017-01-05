DRIFTER: PA Flick Settles Down With XLrator Media

Those of you looking to get your post apocalyptic fix this Winter need only look for Chris con Hoffmann's debut feature film Drifter at the end of February. XLrator Media has picked up the North American rights for the flick and will release it in select cinemas on the 24th and on VOD and iTunes on the 28th.

XLrator Media has acquired North American distribution rights to the post-apocalyptic horror-thriller DRIFTER and will release the film in theaters on February 24 and on VOD and iTunes February 28.

DRIFTER was directed and produced by Chris von Hoffmann in his feature film debut and co-written by von Hoffmann (based on his story) and Aria Emory. The film stars Drew Harwood, Aria Emory, James McCabe, Monique Rosario, Rebecca Fraiser and Anthony Ficco. Chris von Hoffmann previously directed several short films, including Fuel Junkie, White Trash and Vodka 7, which have won awards at various film festivals. The film follows a pair of outlaw brothers (Drew Harwood and Aria Emory) who seek temporary refuge in a desolate town inhabited by a family of psychotic cannibalistic lunatics. “DRIFTER is a stylish and wicked thriller infusing bloodthirsty cannibals with a Mad Max aesthetic that heralds Chris von Hoffmann as a young director to watch. We’re excited to bring genre fans his feature film debut and see what he does next,” said XLrator Media CEO Barry Gordon.

You can watch the trailer for Drifter below. It looks interesting enough.