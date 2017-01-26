DANUR: Check The Creepy Theatrical Trailer For The Indonesian Horror Film

Look, when your film revolves around a child and has a title that translates roughly to 'corpse juice', well, there's a pretty good chance that things are gonna get a little uncomfortable. That's definitely the case with Awi Suryadi's Danur. And it would appear that after the success of Badoet, Suryadi is back with another high end horror.

Little Risa is lonely. Her father is working in a foreign country and her mother is kept busy between taking care of her sick grandmother in the hospital and her job as a public servant. So Little Risa is spending her school holiday mostly alone in her grandmother's big house. When her mother misses her 8th birthday, Little Risa wishes for a friend. As soon as she blows the candle, she hears a little boy singing...



That night, Little Risa meets three little Dutch boys playing hide-and-seek in her grandmother's closet. They introduce themselves as Peter, William and Janshen. Her wish for a friend has been granted threefold. She doesn't care that her mother can't seem to see her new friends, their friendship is real to her. Until one night her mother comes home with a paranormal and he opens her inner eye... Little Risa finally sees her friends in their true form.



9 years later. Risa is a teenager and she hasn't seen her childhood friends since that night. She has to return to her grandmother's house to take care of her until a replacement nanny arrives. Upon the nanny's arrival, strange things start to happen and Risa just might need her childhood friends more than ever.

