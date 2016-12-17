The End Is The Beginning In Costa Rican Romance AMOR VIAJERO

Best known in these parts for his early genre films El Sanatorio and El Fin, writer-director Miguel Gomez has emerged as the leading hit maker in his native Costa Rica. Gomez has been skipping through genres and approaches throughout his career but whatever space he's working in his greatest strength always lies in his ability to create realistic, relatable and deeply likeable characters. And those traits appear to be in full effect once again in his latest effort, the comic romance Amor Viajero.

Shot throughout Europe with stops in Paris, Barcelona, Bruges, Brussels, London and Normandy, the film follows a young couple who break up a month before their planned trip to Europe together. But when both decide independently to carry through with the trip solo - because, hey, it's Europe - they end up together on the plane and rekindle their relationship.

It's charming stuff and judging by the response to their first teaser - nearly a quarter million views in just three weeks for an independent film in a country with a population of under five million is a LOT of views - this one appears poised to be another hit for Gomez. Check it out below.