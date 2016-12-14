New York Sci Fi Film Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup

Here is something for all you New Yorkers with a propensity for the weird and wonderful world of science fiction. The New York Sci Fi Film Festival is launching this coming January and they have just announced their inaugural lineup.

Experience an incredible cinematic journey when The New York Science Fiction Film Festival launches its inaugural event from January 20-22, 2017. The festival will serve as a meeting place where creativity and expression takes center stage with a highly acclaimed lineup of science fiction, horror, supernatural and fantasy films and virtual reality entertainment. Valuing the importance of filmmakers from all walks of life, the festival presents to audiences modern masterpieces where storytelling transcends expectations and possibilities are endless.

Highlights include the USA premiere of Marcos Machado's UFO's in Zacapa (Ovnis en Zacapa) (2016), the NYC premiere of Marco Checa Garcia's 2BR02B: To Be or Naught to Be (2016) and the East Coast premiere of Ian Truitner's Teleios (2016). Among its many gems, the festival is also proud to screen Hiroshi Katagiri's Gehenna: Where Death Lives (2016) starring Doug Jones (Hellboy) and Lance Henriksen (Alien), Lukas Hassel's Into the Dark (2014) starring Lee Tergesen (The Strain) and a prominent virtual reality block featuring Ben Leonberg's Dead Head (2016) and Ryan Hartsell's I'll Make You Bleed (2016) set to the music of the band These Machines are Winning.

The festival will run on January 20, 2017 at Instituto Cervantes (211 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017), January 21, 2017 at Producers Club (358 W 44th Street, New York, NY 10036) and The Roxy Hotel Cinema (2 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013) and January 22, 2017 at Anthology Film Archives (32 Second Avenue [at 2nd Street], New York, NY 10003).