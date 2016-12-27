Have Your Say: You Shouldn't Digitally Resurrect Dead Actors

IFFAM Coverage Manga International Interviews International News Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
By now I don't think it's a spoiler to say that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story takes place a short while before the very first (1977) Star Wars film, and as such is about the Death Star. Indeed, the entire film is about providing the Rebel Alliance with the information about the deadly contraption's weak spot.

While the first Star Wars was a gamble and an experiment, it did have an interesting mix of known and unknown actors on board, with the famous ones definitely bringing some class to the proceedings. On the hero-end, we got an actual knight with Sir Alec Guinness playing Jedi Knight Ben Kenobi, while on the villain-end we saw the great Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, who was in charge of the Death Star.

By now I think it's ALSO not a spoiler that Grand Moff Tarkin is in the film. As Peter Cushing died 22 years ago, digital means were used to resurrect him. And the effect is uncannily real in the first few scenes, when it's used in small doses. In my opinion they drop the ball a bit later on by overdoing it (unfortunately introducing a couple of less photo-realistic moments and thereby nose-diving into uncanny valley territory), but that's beside the point for this discussion..

Done well or not, should dead actors be digitally resurrected when the need arises? Or do you sully their remembrance by doing so? It's an impressive effect for sure, and if they get closer to perfection it's a great way to keep continuity in a series. But some already quip that Peter Cushing has now given his first less-than-stellar performance, and history has shown audiences can be very forgiving when you use different actors for the same part. Take Michael Gambon replacing Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films...

So chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Saget Mir

    The studios will be guided by their business interest to subvert aspects of the actor, as it suits them. So no, I don't think it is a good idea. Nonetheless, studios will keep doing this -- for the same reasons they are captivated with remakes. This is something like "Peter Cushing II." By the time we get to "Peter Cushing XXV!," I don't think there will be anything meaningful left.

  • wagnerfilm

    Mainly I think the decision should be down to the actors and their estates. (And Disney did make sure to get the thumbs up from Cushing's estate.) "Appearing" in new movies giving new performances after your actual death is now a thing working actors will have to think about, that no prior generation of actors did. If nothing else this is going to open up new categories of entertainment law, if it hasn't already. I mean, part of me would kind of like to see a new Cary Grant or Humphrey Bogart appearance, now that it can be done. But then part of me feels the heavy anachronism of taking these actors away from their time, and how poorly they'd fit in a film made with today's artistic and commercial sensibilities, and I think we should leave it well alone. After all, as skillfully as Cushing was rendered in Rogue One, I was never not aware of the fact I was watching a digital simulacrum.

  • Ben de Klos

    So as of today Rogue One has not one but two dead cgi actors....

  • ManateeAdvocate

    No. Dead actors should never be digitally resurrected.

  • Miguel Valdez-Lopez

    "There's something ghoulish about using a dead actor's likeness without his knowledge, and in the past I've deplored such desecrations as the Fred Astaire Dust-Buster ads, but surely every actor on his deathbed, entering the great unknown, hopes he has not given his last performance."

    - Roger Ebert, 2004, on his review of SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW, talking about using a Laurence Olivier "performance", 15 years after his death.

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Great question, Peter Cushing is my favorite actor of all time and seeing him in Rogue one did not bother me one bit .
    Let's be honest this and that "other" cameo shot were only to service the hardcore fans hungry for nostalgia (member berries ) and to that regard it did serve their purpose (judging by the crowd reaction on opening night).

    With that being said I don't think I'll be ready to accept something else than that . The crow used it pretty well when Brandon Lee passed away while filming and from what I heard the fast and furious did it pretty well also .

    But I'm not ready for hologram Peter Cushing to appear in newer Hammer production or other "gothic" horror films

