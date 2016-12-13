GO NORTH: The Poster Debuts Here at Screen Anarchy

A day ahead of the first trailer for the narrative debut of documentary director Matt Ogens' Go North Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the poster for the impending release on January 13th. Go North will screen in cinemas across the U.S. and will be available on VOD as well.

In the aftermath of an unknown catastrophe, a community left with zero living adults has descended into a modern-day Lord of the Flies, run by a small cabal of what had been the jocks occupying the athletic and social upper crust of the local high school, headed by Caleb (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

Faced with the bleak despair of their situation, Josh (Jacob Lofland) and Jessie (Sophie Kennedy Clark) strike out on a dangerous journey into the unknown to find family and hope for the future, with Caleb and his vicious underling Gentry (James Bloor) in hot pursuit.

GO NORTH is the narrative debut of Emmy-nominated documentarian Matt Ogens (MEET THE HITLERS) and was Executive Produced by Morgan Spurlock (SUPER SIZE ME, RATS).