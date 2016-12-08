Garagehouse Pictures Presents the Mother of All Trailer Reels: TRAILER TRAUMA 3: 80s HORROR-THON

I'm a big fan of trailer compilations, and over the last decade we've seen a lot hit the home video market. Niche genre archives have been plundered and reels have been unearthed. Companies like Something Weird Video and Synapse Films have been releasing them for years, but nothing on the scale of the upcoming release from new label Garagehouse Pictures.

Trailer Trauma 3: 80s Horror-thon is, appropriately, the third trailer compilation from this company that launched last year with the release of the previously lost kung fu buddy comedy, Ninja Busters. The major difference between this release and previous trailer compilations is that TT3 clocks in at an astonishing seven and a half hours of blood, gore, boobs, and more.

Not only is it massive in length, it's also chock full of audio commentaries from some of the genre world's favorite fans. The list, which includes Grady Hendrix (Kaiju Shakedown, Horrorstör, My Best Friend's Exorcism, Subway Cinema, and more), Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here), Michael Gingold (Fangoria, Scream Magazine, and much more), and a ton of others. Honestly, I was amazed at the incredible three and a half hour runtime of Synapse's 42nd Steet Forever Blu-ray, but this one is on another level. I can't wait to see it.

For now the disc is available exclusively for pre-order from our friends at Diabolik DVD, and I would jump on that purchase because this will be a perfect replacement for that stupid yule log background at all of your holiday parties! Check out he full details below:

Garagehouse Pictures unveils TRAILER TRAUMA 3: 80s HORROR-THON this Christmas.

New trailer compilation explores the awesome age of sadistic slashers and brain-gobbling mutants from the 1980s!

Garagehouse Pictures is a new boutique video label dedicated to the preservation and release of previously unseen or obscure oddities on Blu-ray. Behold the last word in trailer terror! The third volume in the TRAILER TRAUMA series is an unprecedented, chronological exploration of the history of horror from the 1980s, featuring the scariest, goriest, and craziest trailers from the era! With over 250 trailers (including many red band favorites) and a running time of nearly 7.5 hours, this epic 2-disc set is by far the most ambitious and comprehensive trailer package ever assembled! Including enlightening commentary from fans, filmmakers, journalists, authors, and cult cinema experts, this collection serves as a means of critiquing and educating about the most apocryphal and mind-blowing era of horror movie madness. TRAILER TRAUMA 3: ‘80s HORROR-THON is a serious, must-have addition to every horror fan’s collection! The Blu-ray debuts on December 21, 2016, and is currently available for pre-order only from DiabolikDVD.com.

Special Features:

• Transferred & digitally mastered in 4K

• Sound digitally remastered from the original optical tracks

• 2-disc limited edition (of 1500) set

•Audio commentary by Chris Poggiali, Ted Geoghegan, Michael Gingold, Tim Ferrante, Grady Hendrix, Stephen Romano, Dan Buskirk, James (Doc Terror) Harris and Exhumed Films’ Dan Fraga, Harry Guerro and Jesse Nelson

•Trailers for Garagehouse Pictures releases

• Art by Stephen Romano

• Original music by Ian Zapczynski

• All regions

2016 / 439 mins. / Color / Mono & Stereo / Not Rated