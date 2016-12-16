BLOOD MACHINES: The TURBO KILLER Sequel Releases New Poster!

[With the Blood Machines Kickstarter campaign closing in on its goal the Seth Ickerman team have just released a fantastic new poster for the project. That's it to the left.]

It was just back in February that we shared the dazzling retro futurist music video for French electronic musician Carpenter Brut's Turbo Killer labeling it at the time a piece of eye candy of the highest order. A collaboration between Carpenter Brut and French directing duo Seth Ickerman, that Turbo Killer video was a marvel of low budget filmmaking - an enormous testament to how bid ideas and even bigger talent can overwhelm limited resources to create something magnificent. Seriously: If you haven't seen it already then click on that link above and watch it right now. It's amazing.

Well, things went well enough between Carpenter Brut and Seth Ickerman on their first go 'round that they want to do it again. But this time bigger. And so they return with Blood Machines, a proposed half hour short film that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign for on Kickstarter to help them realize their larger vision. And if the campaign really succeeds then there's a fighting chance they won't stop at half an hour and instead make a full feature of it.

Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space...

If you want a taste of what's to come check out the pitch video below and click here to support the campaign. I've already thrown my money into the pot ...