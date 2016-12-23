BIRDSHOT: Watch The Gripping Trailer For Mikhail Red's Award Winning Thriller

Filipino director Mikhail Red recently took home the Best Film prize in the Asian Future competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival with his new thriller Birdshot and based on the gripping trailer for the film it's not at all hard to see why Red is considered one of the brightest young talents in the region.

A farm girl mistakenly shoots and kills an endangered Philippine Eagle. When authorities begin a manhunt to track down the eagle’s killer, they stumble upon an even more horrific discovery.

We shared the first teaser for this one a little while back and that has now been followed by a full trailer. Hopefully audiences around the globe will have a chance to see this one soon but in the mean time take a look at the trailer below.