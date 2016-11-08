IFFAM Coverage Cult Movies Animation Weird Reviews Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Make America's Greatest Film Known Again!

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: Make America's Greatest Film Known Again!
Truth be told I was tempted to have today's "Opinion Subject of the Week" be about the U.S. elections, but that idea had one problem: I kinda used it already a mere three months ago.
Given the fragile nature of democracies, I could do one on dystopias in film, but... ahem, that's a bit too close to the one we all did last week.

What to do, what to do? Well, one recurrent theme in this year's election is the presumed greatness of the United States of America. One side says the country is indeed great, and on the road to becoming even greater. The other side says the U.S.A. was once great, but is currently a disgrace, though it can be made great again.

So we have America (or rather the part of it which resides between Mexico and Canada), and greatness past and/or present. Which makes me think of a multitude of great, great films over the years, decades, for more than a century even.

And THAT made me settle on the question of today: what is the greatest (U.S.) American film ever made?
Chime in and vote, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

Oh, and if you're allowed to vote in the U.S. elections, vote for that as well. Seriously, folks, voting is important, and I'm saying that as a non-American. Peace be with you all!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
  • Paul M

    The Wizard of Oz, because no other classic movie holds up as well for modern audiences, especially kids.

  • Troy Clavell

    Troll 2 having sex with Boardinghouse

  • Troy Clavell

    The Beyond

  • Troy Clavell

    I know... Italian.

  • Troy Clavell

    Killer Klowns from Outer Space

  • cjohnston

    heavens 2 mergahtroy.
    ...
    U don't make these easy, do U.??Lol.
    (per usual, one will just not suffice for me..)
    -
    from my 'spective, they're multiple and many..
    .Too many to dilute down to simply one; though I do have an undeniable taste and urge that leans/skews WAY more towards the foreign side of cinema...
    ~
    The Searchers, The Homesman, Rush, The Master, Meadowland, Captain Fantastic, The Sea of Trees, 2 Lovers, Tracks, The Immigrant, I Smile Back, and Ain't Them Bodies Saints.
    *not sure about these last two. their exceptional though, nonetheless..

  • Kurt

    Casablanca.

  • Ard Vijn

    I'll go first and say RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK.
    (Well, either that or THE GODFATHER, but I had me more fun with RAIDERS...)

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.