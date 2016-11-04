Good Start to Worldwide Sales For SFV1: THE OSIRIS CHILD, From INFINI's Shane Abbess

Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child, to multiple territories in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. ScreenDaily has announced that the folks at XYZ Films have sold Shane Abbess' next film,, to multiple territories in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The film takes place in a future of interplanetary colonisation as a drifter helps an employee of an off-world military contractor rescue his daughter and stave off a global crisis.

If you have not seen Abbess' last film, Infini, you can watch the sci-fi actioner on Netflix. Infini is a solid sci-fi action flick which is why this news excites us for everyone in the following territories.

SFV1: The Osiris Child's cast is led by Kellan Lutz (Twilight). He is joined by Infini alumni Daniel MacPherson and Luke Ford, TF: Reveange of the Fallen's Isabel Lucas, Revenge of the Sith's Temuera Morrison, Hacksaw Ridge's Rachel Griffiths and Teagan Croft.

XYZ Films has announced a slew of deals on Shane Abbess’s sci-fi adventure SFV1: The Osiris Child starring Kellan Lutz, led by a sale to Lionsgate UK. Wild Bunch has acquired France, Germany and Switzerland on the film by Storm Alley Entertainment and Eclectik Vision in association with Phonetic Images. In other deals, A Contracorriente Films has picked up rights for Spain, Falcon Films for the Middle East and Culture Entertainment Co for Japan. Abbolita Films has pounced on South Africa, Greece, Portugal, Israel, Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and pan-Asia. XYZ continues worldwide sales here at the market.

(ScreenAnarchy founder and editor Todd Brown is gainfully employed by XYZ Films. It is how he can afford to feed his cats. He had no bearing on the content of this article.)