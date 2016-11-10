AFI Fest 2016 Preview: 7 Picks from Hollywood's Big Fest

Starting tonight and running through November 17 is Hollywood's biggest film festival. Taking place just upstairs from where they give out the Oscars, AFI Fest brings an awesome collection of the year's best world cinema and auteur-driven indies to Los Angeles. This year's program is packed with great films and we've highlighted just a few. We highlighted a few more (namely Toni Erdmann, Old Stone, and Red Turtle) when they played at Denver Film Fest last week. We'll leave those out for now but be sure to check out the AFI Fest website for more info on when those and the films below are playing. And don't forget, all the screenings at AFI Fest are FREE!