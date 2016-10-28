IFFAM Coverage Hollywood Interviews Action Movies Comedies Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Zoe Kazan

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
In two weeks, writer/director Bryan Bertino's The Monster will premiere, starring Zoe Kazan and Ella Ballentine as a believably bickering mother and daughter who get chased through a scary forest by the titular creature. For those who cannot wait that long, the film can actually already be seen on DirecTV, and that provides us with a valid reason to dedicate this week's quiz to Zoe Kazan.

For Zoe Kazan is one of those actresses who you immediately recognize. Her face is peculiar enough to allow her to realistically play mousy or plain characters, but the moment she puts on glamour or mischief she becomes positively radiant. And as she is a pretty damn good actress, this means she is basically universally applicable.

So once again I'm going to use ten close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all of them right).

Here she is as Kathy, the beleaguered (and occasionally outright bad) mother in The Monster.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

  • Ard Vijn

    And that finishes this week's quiz! As usual, here are the titles and the people who first got them:

    1: MEEK'S CUTOFF (ManateeAdvocate)
    2: THE PRETTY ONE (Nicholas)
    3: WHAT IF (Nicholas)
    4: RUBY SPARKS (Ben Umstead)
    5: REVOLUTIONARY ROAD (Ben Umstead)
    6: OUR BRAND IS CRISIS (Nicholas)
    7: IT'S COMPLICATED (Nicholas)
    8: IN YOUR EYES (Nicholas)
    9: THE PRIVATE LIVES OF PIPPA LEE (Nicholas)
    10: ME AND ORSON WELLES (Ben Umstead)

  • Ard Vijn

    .... as he said!

  • jcoa2

    Wait, are you saying all of those actresses have the same name? Is this what I am to believe? I'm just saying because those are great roles, and the odds that they would all have the same name is astronomical. What is this game you are playing?

  • Ben Umstead

    4 is Ruby Sparks, 5 is Revolutionary Road and 10 is Me and Orson Welles. I guess picking a screenshot from The Exploding Girl would have been too much of a deep cut...

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct! That leaves just 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Good lord. What a quiz. I only know #1 which is Meek's Cutoff.

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct!
    That only leaves 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10!

  • Kurt

    I like her. She's a pretty versatile actress. The F Word is one of the better ROM-COMs to come out in the past 5 years.

  • Tom Kiesecoms

    Honestly, I've only seen her in four films (FRACTURE, RUBY SPARKS, WHAT IF/ THE F WORD, and THE MONSTER), so I can't really partake in your quiz but she's a terrific actrice. She enlivens every film she's in. Really looking forward to Paul Dano's directorial debut (co-written by Zoe Kazan).

