The Many Faces Of Zoe Kazan

Here she is as Kathy, the beleaguered (and occasionally outright bad) mother in The Monster. This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize! And we begin, with quiz picture number one: Quiz picture number two: Quiz picture number three: Quiz picture number four: Quiz picture number five: Quiz picture number six: Quiz picture number seven: Quiz picture number eight: Quiz picture number nine: And finally: quiz picture number ten!

In two weeks, writer/director Bryan Bertino'swill premiere, starring Zoe Kazan and Ella Ballentine as a believably bickering mother and daughter who get chased through a scary forest by the titular creature. For those who cannot wait that long, the film can actually already be seen on DirecTV, and that provides us with a valid reason to dedicate this week's quiz to Zoe Kazan.For Zoe Kazan is one of those actresses who you immediately recognize. Her face is peculiar enough to allow her to realistically play mousy or plain characters, but the moment she puts on glamour or mischief she becomes positively radiant. And as she is a pretty damn good actress, this means she is basically universally applicable.So once again I'm going to use ten close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all of them right).