Uwe Boll is at it Again, The RAMPAGE Series Comes to an End With PRESIDENT DOWN

Uwe Boll, one of cinema's most provocative filmmakers, for all the right and wrong reasons you can think of, is bringing his Rampage series to a close with President Down. The final chapter of the controversial series is available today on VOD and DVD in the U.S.

Bill Williamson (Brendan Fletcher) is back in the final chapter of the RAMPAGE trilogy. In the series' previous installment, he stated that we needed to “kill the rich and rip Washington apart” - and that's exactly what he's doing now doing. After assassinating the President of the United States, Williamson ignites the largest manhunt in American history. This act of domestic terrorism will change the country forever.

We have an exclusive and explosive clip to share with you below. I guess depending what side of whatever admendment it is you Americans argue about down there this will either tickle your fancy or churn your guts. Have a look for youself.

Should I be concerned that Fletcher is Canadian and this was filmed on our soil north of the 49? That makes for good cross border relations don't it?