Johnny Nguyen's CHO LON Blocked By Vietnamese Censors

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Been looking forward to seeing star Johnny Nguyen and the creative team behind The Rebel kick some more ass? You're going to have to keep waiting. It was announced today that the film has not been able to pass Vietnamese censorship and the release date is now on indefinite hold.

Producers have reportedly submitted multiple versions of the film to local censors in an attempt to pass local requirements and meet their April release date but all have been denied. And given that local clearance is required before Vietnamese producers are permitted to release a film internationally - breaking this rule can result in producers being blacklisted from the local industry - this means it won't be seen anywhere else, either.

What happens next? Perhaps more significant cuts, perhaps a rewrite and reshoots to try and salvage some version of the film. Only time will tell when Cho Lon will make it screens and in what form. For a look at how this is being presented in Vietnamese media take a look at this story which, when run through Google translate, says that 'At the request of the Central Council of the evaluation of films Film Department, producers will film and rebuild many scenes to be more in line with Eastern culture.

I really, really wish this were an April Fool's stunt but it's really, really not. Check the trailer below to see what you're missing out on.
  • Sophie Rocha

    hiện đang chơi (hộp văn phòng,Các bộ sưu tập phim mới nhất 2017
    WATCH21.ORG

  • MKD

    Được mong được nhìn thấy ngôi sao Johnny Nguyễn và đội ngũ sáng tạo đằng sau hợp phạt Rebel một số chi tiết ass? Bạn sẽ phải tiếp tục chờ đợi. Nó đã được công bố ngày hôm nay rằng bộ phim đã không thể vượt qua sự kiểm duyệt của Việt Nam và ngày phát hành tại là giữ vô thời hạn.

    Nhà sản xuất được cho là đã gửi nhiều phiên bản của bộ phim để kiểm duyệt địa phương trong một nỗ lực để vượt qua các yêu cầu của địa phương và đáp ứng ngày phát hành tháng Tư của họ nhưng tất cả đều bị từ chối. Và cho rằng giải phóng mặt bằng địa phương là cần thiết trước khi các nhà sản xuất Việt Nam được phát hành một bộ phim quốc tế - phá vỡ quy tắc này có thể dẫn đến sản xuất bị cấm từ các ngành công nghiệp địa phương - điều này có nghĩa là nó sẽ không thể nhìn thấy bất cứ nơi nào khác, hoặc là.

    Những gì xảy ra tiếp theo? Có thể cắt giảm đáng kể hơn, có lẽ viết lại và reshoots để thử và cứu hộ một số phiên bản của bộ phim. Chỉ có thời gian sẽ cho biết khi Chợ Lớn sẽ làm cho nó màn hình và trong những hình thức. Để xem làm thế nào điều này đang được trình bày trong báo chí Việt Nam hãy nhìn vào câu chuyện này mà, khi chạy qua Google dịch, nói rằng "Theo yêu cầu của Hội đồng Trung ương thẩm định của Bộ phim bộ phim, nhà sản xuất sẽ quay và xây dựng lại nhiều hậu trường để phù hợp hơn với văn hóa phương Đông. "

    Tôi thực sự, thực sự muốn này là diễn viên đóng thế một Cá tháng Tư nhưng nó thực sự, thực sự không. Kiểm tra các trailer dưới đây để xem những gì bạn đang bỏ lỡ.

  • Jiel Tr

    i wanna watch it right nowwwwww

  • Danny Hg

    Communist censorship is really suck!

  • Duy Nguyen

    it has nothing to do with communist here. Vietnam is developing, and the mind of the old generation is still narrow. That's why there is always someone needs to fight for new things. And to do all of that, the person needs to be understanding and willing to fight even when it makes him want to abandon. And Johnny seems the man who match those requirements. Today it still sucks, but I put my hope in Johnny for tomorrow.

  • Thuan

    That really sucks. Conservatism leads all things to an epic fail and the Vietnam censorship association is doing shits to make that happen. What is so-called the cultural perspective on the Earth? Perception would have to come in mind.

    I wish the firm content and screens would be still kept completely but unfortunately, this couldn't happen.

  • Mattsuzaka

    Damn... I am really looking forward to this one, too. Hopefully they can get it all cleared up without losing too much of their intended vision. Shit like this reminds me of the nightmares of being a horror fan in the 80s.

  • aw man this sucks ass. Hopefully they get a cut through and then release the original version internationally

  • Vietnamese rules don't allow for that. One version only. They can't release anything other than the version officially approved, anywhere.

  • Really ? But I guess they can release through youtube and other video social networks if all don't work out right ? They can sign a youtube partner program and earn some money to make up for the lost, like indie film makers right ?

  • Thuan

    Releasing without authorization throughout censorship is a violation. On the other hand, getting sales through YouTube isn't considered in this case even we know YouTube is the most popular social network of video sharing.

  • No. It cannot be released in any way without clearing censorship. If they do, the production company and director will both be blacklisted.

  • which wouldn't be good for anyone

  • well that ruins everything. I love vietnam but I hate these rules. These guys need to make a movie like this in another country to get around that obstacle

  • Sol Nguyen

    making a movie in another country will destroy the meaning of all the efforts that Johnny and his team have been making. What Johnny wants to do is not simply making a Vietnamese movie but fighting for Vietnamese film industry. I hope that after this, Vietnam can move closer to some kinds of progress even it has to take times.

