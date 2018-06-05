RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: New Trailer For WRECK IT RALPH 2 Cracks Wise About Surfing The Net

Yesterday Disney uploaded the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Check it out below.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

The first Wreck-It Ralph was a modest hit for Disney, it faired better on the global box office than the domestic. We think that the unexpected global success of Zootopia, the next film that directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston worked on after the first Wreck-It Ralph, may have been just the hit the duo and the studio needed to get this sequel going.

Ralph Breaks The Internet stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Alan Tudyk. It opens November 21, 2018.