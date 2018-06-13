Oak Cliff Film Festival 2018: NEVER GOIN' BACK Trailer, Augustine Frizzell's Tale of Girls Growin' Up Grimy

Director Augustine Firzzell's debut feature, Never Goin' Back is the exuberant story of two girls living day-to-day whose only aspiration is a trip to the beach. Unfortunately for them, they are broke and everyone they know is a total loser, which makes it difficult for them to get their shit together. Oh, and they are kind of fuck-ups themselves, but in a charming kinda way.

Starring relative feature film newcomers, Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone, Never Goin' Back is a coming of age story unlike any we've seen recently. Mixing the excitement and empathy of the work of Sean Baker with the warts and all view of female adolescence of Catherine Hardwicke's Thirteen, Never Goin' Back looks like a really interesting exploration of growing up.

The red band trailer below does feature some NSFW language, so those of you checking this out at your desk might want to turn the volume down, but it brings a lot of energy.

Never Goin' Back closes the 2018 Oak Cliff Film Festival thsi Sunday, June 17th at 8 PM. You will find a link for the complete schedule and ticket information below.