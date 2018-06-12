John Cena Joining Jackie Chan in Scott Waugh's Action Thriller

This could be a really fun match up.

THR is reporting that John Cena will join Jackie Chan in an upcoming action thriller to be directed by Need For Speed's Scott Waugh. Cena is reportedly replacing Sylvester Stallone who was slated for the role.

Under the working title of Project X Chan is playing the role of a security contractor who is called to the Middle East to extract workers from the Chinese-run oil refinery when it comes under attack. He teams up with an American and former Marine, played by Cena, when he learns that the attackers intend to steal a fortune in oil.

Arash Amel (Erased and The Titan) wrote the screenplay. From the description above it sounds like it has borrowed elements from films like Wolf Warrior 2 - rescuing Chinese workers in a foreign country - and Die Hard - grand theft under the guise of an attack.

Either way we think it will good for Cena to be teamed up with the action legend Chan. There is much that he can learn from Chan and his decades worth of international action experience.