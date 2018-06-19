Frontières at Fantasia 2018: Second Wave of Titles, Arctic Chills And Created By Women

London Indian FF Coverage All News Teaser Trailers Festival Features Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
FRONTIÈRES AT FANTASIAANNOUNCES A FINAL WAVE OF PROJECTSFrontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the tenth edition of its co-production market (July 19-22)Official Selection Projects: Final WaveFollowing the announcement of a first wave of projects in Cannes, Frontières is pleased to announce an additional 10 projects in the official selection from emerging and established directors and producers from across North America and Europe. This selection includes a project from Mexico (THE CONTAINMENT), as well as two projects from Finland (BIRDS OF A FEATHER, THE TWIN). Notable producers include Stéphanie Morissette (LES AFFAMÉS), Lene Borglum (THE NEON DEMON, ONLY GOD FORGIVES), François Cognard (LET THE CORPSES TAN), Michael & Shawn Rasmussen (writers of THE WARD and the upcoming CRAWL), as well as the team behind BODOM (Taneli Mustonen & Aleksi Hyvärinen).See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.Announcing new partnership with RIDMFrontières is also pleased to announce the launch of a new collaboration with RIDM (Montreal International Documentary Festival) and its market, Doc Circuit Montréal. RIDM will co-present the project BLACK ZOMBIE, a documentary from director Maya Annik Bedward (Doc Circuit Montréal's Talent Lab 2017). This new partnership will take the form of long term collaboration to strengthen ties between the genre and documentary communities.Additional programming: Arctic Chills and Created by WomenAdditional featured programming includes the Arctic Chills Pitch & Development Session, a spotlight on emerging short filmmakers from the Arctic regions, co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the ImagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, and the International Sàmi Film Institute. Indigenous filmmakers from Greenland, northern Scandinavia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon will come together to develop their scripts for the upcoming anthology film ARCTIC CHILLS. The Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 6 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.Frontières at Fantasia Official Selection: Final Wave of ProjectsAT THE BREAK OF DAWN (Denmark, Italy)Director/Writer: Marco CacioppoProducer: Lene Borglum (Space Rocket Nation)BIRDS OF A FEATHER (PAHANHAUTOJA) (Finland, Sweden, Norway)Director: Hanna BergholmWriter: Ilja RautsiProducers: Mika Ritalahti (Silva Mysterium) & Nima Yousefi (Hobab)Co-presented with the European Genre ForumBLACK ZOMBIE (Canada)Director/Writer: Maya Annik BedwardProducers: Kate Fraser & Maya Annik Bedward (Third Culture Media)Co-presented with RIDM - Doc Circuit MontrealBOLT (France)Director: Thierry LorenziWriters: Stéphane Cabel, Thierry LorenziProducers: Vincent Brançon (TO BE CONTINUED), Lionel Guedj (TO BE CONTINUED), François Cognard (TOBINA FILM), Julien Renaud (BLACK BOX PRODUCTION)CLOSE TO YOU (USA)Director/Writer: Jim HickcoxProducer: Makena Buchanan (Demon Janx)THE CONTAINMENT (Mexico)Directors: Jack Zagha & Yossy ZaghaWriters: David Desola, Yossy Zagha, Jack ZaghaProducers: Jack Zagha & Yossy Zagha (Avanti Pictures)Co-presented with Blood Window (Ventana Sur)MIHARA (USA)Director/Writer: Jacqueline CastelProducer: Pier Harrison (Future Primitive Films)Co-presented with IFFAM Project MarketA MOMENT OF PURE JOY (JUSQU’À LA FIN) (Canada)Director/Writer: François BlouinProducers: Stéphanie Morissette & C.S. Roy (La maison de prod)TERRORBIT (UK, USA)Director: Jonas OdenheimerWriters: Jonas Odenheimer & Joshua JamesProducers: Jonas Odenheimer (Old Jim Productions ), Michael Rasmussen & Shawn Rasmussen (Sinister Siblings Films )THE TWIN (Finland)Director: Taneli MustonenWriters: Taneli Mustonen & Aleksi HyvärinenProducer: Aleksi Hyvärinen (DON FILMS)Co-presented with the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF-BIFAN), Korea