Frontières at Fantasia 2018: Second Wave of Titles, Arctic Chills And Created By Women

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
As July approaches the Screen Anarchy team is counting down the days until the arrival of the Fantasia International Film Festival. Select memebers of the team will be in Montreal to cover the tenth edition of the Frontieres Co-Production Film Market from July 19th to 22nd. 
 
The market has announced the second and final wave of projects participating this year. A bevy of projects from filmamakers behind films like Les Affames, The Neon Demon and Only God Forives, Let the Corpses Tan, Bodom, and Wes Craven's The Ward
 
Two additional programs this year include the Created by Women program, featuring six debut feature film projects from women filmmakers from across Canada. A really, really cool addition to this year's program is the Arctic Chills Pitch & Development Session. This program will feature Indigenous filmmakers from Greenland, northern Scandinavia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. They will come together that weekend to develop their scripts for an upcoming anthology film called conveniently enough, Arctic Chills. Very cool. Pun intended. 
 
FRONTIÈRES AT FANTASIA
ANNOUNCES A FINAL WAVE OF PROJECTS
 
Frontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the tenth edition of its co-production market (July 19-22) 
 
Official Selection Projects: Final Wave
 
Following the announcement of a first wave of projects in Cannes, Frontières is pleased to announce an additional 10 projects in the official selection from emerging and established directors and producers from across North America and Europe. This selection includes a project from Mexico (THE CONTAINMENT), as well as two projects from Finland (BIRDS OF A FEATHER, THE TWIN). Notable producers include Stéphanie Morissette (LES AFFAMÉS), Lene Borglum (THE NEON DEMON, ONLY GOD FORGIVES), François Cognard (LET THE CORPSES TAN),  Michael & Shawn Rasmussen (writers of THE WARD and the upcoming CRAWL), as well as the team behind BODOM (Taneli Mustonen & Aleksi Hyvärinen).
 
See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.
 
Announcing new partnership with RIDM
 
Frontières is also pleased to announce the launch of a new collaboration with RIDM (Montreal International Documentary Festival) and its market, Doc Circuit Montréal. RIDM will co-present the project BLACK ZOMBIE, a documentary from director Maya Annik Bedward (Doc Circuit Montréal's Talent Lab 2017). This new partnership will take the form of long term collaboration to strengthen ties between the genre and documentary communities.
 
Additional programming: Arctic Chills and Created by Women
 
Additional featured programming includes the Arctic Chills Pitch & Development Session, a spotlight on emerging short filmmakers from the Arctic regions, co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the ImagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, and the International Sàmi Film Institute. Indigenous filmmakers from Greenland, northern Scandinavia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon will come together to develop their scripts for the upcoming anthology film ARCTIC CHILLS. The Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 6 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.
 
Frontières at Fantasia Official Selection: Final Wave of Projects
 
AT THE BREAK OF DAWN (Denmark, Italy)
Director/Writer: Marco Cacioppo
Producer: Lene Borglum (Space Rocket Nation)
 
BIRDS OF A FEATHER (PAHANHAUTOJA) (Finland, Sweden, Norway)
Director: Hanna Bergholm
Writer: Ilja Rautsi
Producers: Mika Ritalahti (Silva Mysterium) & Nima Yousefi (Hobab)
Co-presented with the European Genre Forum
 
BLACK ZOMBIE (Canada)
Director/Writer: Maya Annik Bedward
Producers: Kate Fraser & Maya Annik Bedward (Third Culture Media)
Co-presented with RIDM - Doc Circuit Montreal
 
BOLT (France)
Director: Thierry Lorenzi
Writers: Stéphane Cabel, Thierry Lorenzi
Producers: Vincent Brançon (TO BE CONTINUED), Lionel Guedj (TO BE CONTINUED), François Cognard (TOBINA FILM), Julien Renaud (BLACK BOX PRODUCTION)
 
CLOSE TO YOU (USA)
Director/Writer: Jim Hickcox
Producer: Makena Buchanan (Demon Janx)
 
THE CONTAINMENT (Mexico)
Directors: Jack Zagha & Yossy Zagha
Writers: David Desola, Yossy Zagha, Jack Zagha
Producers: Jack Zagha & Yossy Zagha (Avanti Pictures)
Co-presented with Blood Window (Ventana Sur)
 
MIHARA (USA)
Director/Writer: Jacqueline Castel
Producer: Pier Harrison (Future Primitive Films)
Co-presented with IFFAM Project Market
 
A MOMENT OF PURE JOY (JUSQU’À LA FIN) (Canada)
Director/Writer: François Blouin
Producers: Stéphanie Morissette & C.S. Roy (La maison de prod)
 
TERRORBIT (UK, USA)
Director: Jonas Odenheimer
Writers: Jonas Odenheimer & Joshua James
Producers: Jonas Odenheimer (Old Jim Productions ), Michael Rasmussen & Shawn Rasmussen (Sinister Siblings Films )
 
THE TWIN (Finland)
Director: Taneli Mustonen
Writers: Taneli Mustonen & Aleksi Hyvärinen
Producer: Aleksi Hyvärinen (DON FILMS)
Co-presented with the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF-BIFAN), Korea
