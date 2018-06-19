Frontières at Fantasia 2018: Second Wave of Titles, Arctic Chills And Created By Women

As July approaches the Screen Anarchy team is counting down the days until the arrival of the Fantasia International Film Festival. Select memebers of the team will be in Montreal to cover the tenth edition of the Frontieres Co-Production Film Market from July 19th to 22nd.

The market has announced the second and final wave of projects participating this year. A bevy of projects from filmamakers behind films like Les Affames, The Neon Demon and Only God Forives, Let the Corpses Tan, Bodom, and Wes Craven's The Ward.

Two additional programs this year include the Created by Women program, featuring six debut feature film projects from women filmmakers from across Canada. A really, really cool addition to this year's program is the Arctic Chills Pitch & Development Session. This program will feature Indigenous filmmakers from Greenland, northern Scandinavia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. They will come together that weekend to develop their scripts for an upcoming anthology film called conveniently enough, Arctic Chills. Very cool. Pun intended.