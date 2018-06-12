Fantaspoa 2018: Award Winners And New Distribution Arm Cap Off Festival

Now that the fourteenth edition of the Fantaspoa Film Festival has wrapped up and the Cachaça hangovers have subsided we have time to reflect on this year’s festival and celebrate the award winners.

By all accounts, speaking to those who went and those who run Fantaspoa, the festival was another great success. Fantaspoa welcomed over 100 guests from around the world. Over 9,000 tickets were sold for more than 120 screenings and over 20,000 visitors came to see the Frankenstein exhibition, celebrating 200 years since the pages of Mary Shelley’s monster work were published.

Among the notable winners Demian Rugna`s Terrified (Aterrados) took home Best Picture in the Ibero-American category. I fucking love that movie! On the international side the duo of Benson and Moorehead were recognized for their visual effects work on their latest, The Endless, but no mention of Smiling Dave. German student film Hagazussa A Heathen`s Curse by Lukas Feigelfeld took home Best Art Direction, because it is visually unmatched! And Jenn Wexler`s The Ranger got an honorable mention for having the best soundtrack, full of lip splitting punk rock!

The full list of all award winners is below, followed by the announcement of the new distribution arm, FantasFilms.

FANTASPOA 2019 presents the winners of its 14th edition, celebrates its success with a packed cinema, and announces the release of its distribution arm 6 June 2018, Porto Alegre - The city of Porto Alegre, Brazil became an international hub for 18 days this May and June, with artists, filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles gathering there for Fantaspoa, South America's largest festival of fantastic cinema. Between May 17th and June 3rd, the 14th edition of Fantaspoa transformed the city of Porto Alegre in the world's capital of genre films. With over 100 guests from around the globe, the event brought together some of the most talented and impressive voices of modern fantastic films, as well as lifetime achievement awardees who played pivotal roles in the inspiration of today's young filmmakers. In addition to more than 120 film screenings, Fantaspoa hosted numerous Q&A's, masterclasses, workshops, screenings with live music, and two special parties - a lusty Opening Night event based on Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and a Closing Night soiree on a three-story yacht, which took its revelers deep into the city's massive port. In addition to the festival's massive success, the main innovation of the 2018 edition was its new production market, FantasMercado, in which 16 Latin American filmmakers pitched their projects and many deals were closed. At the market, Fantaspoa's own production arm, Fantaspoa Produções, partnered with Dallas Sonnier's Cinestate and Fangoria Films to come onboard Skull - The Máscara de Anhnagá, a project from Kapel Furman's Infravermelho Produções. The festival itself tallied over 9,000 screening attendees and - including events and visitors to its Frankenstein Exhibition, which celebrated 200 years of Mary Shelley's immortal monster - welcomed more than 20,000 attendees. The festival's main events were held in Cinemateca Capitólio, a stunning 90-year-old cinema. On the night of June 3rd, Fantaspoa's closing night film, Pedra da Serpente, by the first-time Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Sanches, was screened to a sold-out audience. Before the screening, an awards presentation took place and the year's winners were announced by festival director João Fleck (see below for details). Fantaspoa 2018's Awards are as follows: Critic's Awards The 2018 Critic's Jury was comprised of Adriano de Oliveira and Jaqueline Chala. Best Domestic Short Film: Casa Cheia (Caco Nigro, Brazil) Best International Animated Short Film: Dead Horses (Marc Riba and Anna Solanas, Spain) Best International Live-Action Short Film: Ex-aequo La Fuite (Damien Stein, France) and The Sound, (Antony Petrou, UK) Fantaspoa Jury Awards The Official Fantaspoa Jury was comprised of Armando Fonseca, Kapel Furman, and Raphael Borghi. Best Domestic Short Film: Rosalita (Luciano de Azevedo, Brazil) Best International Animated Short Film: Nocturne (Anne Breymann, Germany) Best International Live-Action Short Film: The Plague (Guillermo Carbonel, Uruguay) Ibero-Americana Awards (comprising films and filmmakers from Latin America, Portugal, and Spain) The Ibero-Ameican Jury was comprised of Pedro Rivero and Rodrigo de Oliveira. Best Screenplay: Hernan Aguilar (Madraza, Argentina) Best Actor: Gustavo Garzón (Madraza, Argentina) Best Actress (tie): Itziar Castro (Killing God, Spain) and Luciana Paes (Friendly Beast, Brazil) Best Direction: Gabriela Amaral Almeida (Friendly Beast, Brazil) Best Film: Terrified (Demian Rugna, Argentina) International Awards The International Jury was comprised of André Kleinert and Diego Faraone. Best Bloodbath: Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, UK, USA) Best Art Direction: Hagazussa (Lukas Feigelfeld, Germany, Austria) Best Visual Effects: The Endless (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, USA) Best Screenplay: Justin P. Lange (The Dark, Austria, Canada) Best Actor: Thomas Aske Berg (Vidar, The Vampire, Norway) Best Actress: Luana Veliz (Luz, Germany) Best Director: Bertrand Mandico (Les Garçons Sauvages, France) Best Film: One Cut of the Dead (Shin'ichirô Ueda, Japan) Honorable Mentions: Artistic Contribution: Errementari (Paul Urkijo, Spain, France) Best Soundtrack: The Ranger (Jenn Wexler, USA) Most Creative Film / Coolest Person: JJ Weber (The Next Kill, USA)

The festival also announced a new distribution arm, FantasFilms, which has been set up to distribute international and local genre titles within Brazil. Popular American titles included in the first wave of titles picked up for distro in Brazil were Dave Made a Maze, The Ranger and Mohawk. Another batch of acquisitions for this new distribution arm will be announced at the Fantasia International Film Festival next month in Montreal.