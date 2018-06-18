Exclusive Trailer: BAD PETER, Chilling Sci-Fi Short

Impressive at Tribeca a couple of months ago, Zach Strauss’s near-future short Bad Peter now gets a trailer. We’re excited to debut it here, ahead of Thursday’s bow of the film itself.

The film "follows an expecting mother forced into a humiliating birthing regiment by her personal automated assistant, who thinks it knows what's best for her and her unborn child," according to the official synopsis. Frankie Shaw stars; Zach Struss directed. BAD PETER is the first original sci-fi short to be released by DUST, a premium sci-fi entertainment brand.

Enjoy the trailer below.