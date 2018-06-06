DARKNESS REIGNS: Casper Van Dien's on a Haunted Horror Set in Exclusive Clip

We've all been there, working on a movie, and some wise-ass thinks it would be a good idea to film your horror movie at a location renowned for being haunted. What could possibly go wrong?

Andrew P. Jones' second forray into the world of directing horror cineam, Darkness Reigns, ponders the possibilities. Starring Casper Van Dien the movie within a movie concept is not a strange one to the horror genre. When Wild Eye Releasing releases Darkness Reigns on VOD on July 10th we shall see how Jones' film compares to those that came before it.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you below. It does not go into the horror of the story so we've included the trailer as well so you have a taste of everything Darkness Reigns has to offer this July.