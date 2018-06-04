Dark Comedy from Norway "Vidar The Vampire" hits VOD on 06/12

"Vidar The Vampire" (Original title: "VampyrVidar") have lived a long and impressive life on the major film festivals throughout the world for the past year and now hits VOD, courtesy of Dread Central Presents in collaboration with Epic Pictures.

Cast and crew:

Starring: Thomas Aske Berg, Brigt Skrettingland, Kim Sønderholm, Marit Sanden, Henrik Rafaelsen

Written and directed by: Thomas Aske Berg & Fredrik Waldeland

Director of photography: John Iver Berg

Editor: Tommy Enervold Jørpeland

Sound: Jan Erik Hagevold

Music: General Forsamling, Kriminell Kunst & Thomas Aske Berg

Producer: Thomas Aske Berg

Production company: UFOh! (www.UFOh.no)