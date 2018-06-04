Dark Comedy from Norway "Vidar The Vampire" hits VOD on 06/12

"Vidar The Vampire" (Original title: "VampyrVidar") have lived a long and impressive life on the major film festivals throughout the world for the past year and now hits VOD, courtesy of Dread Central Presents in collaboration with Epic Pictures.
Cast and crew:
Starring: Thomas Aske Berg, Brigt Skrettingland, Kim Sønderholm, Marit Sanden, Henrik Rafaelsen
Written and directed by: Thomas Aske Berg & Fredrik Waldeland
Director of photography: John Iver Berg
Editor: Tommy Enervold Jørpeland
Sound: Jan Erik Hagevold
Music: General Forsamling, Kriminell Kunst & Thomas Aske Berg
Producer: Thomas Aske Berg
Production company: UFOh! (www.UFOh.no)
Synopsis:
Vidar Haarr is a 33 year old, sexually frustrated bachelor farmer who leads a Christian, monotonous and strenuous working life on his mother's farmstead in the Western outskirts of Norway. In a desperate attempt to break free from routine, Vidar prays to a higher power to grant him a life without boundaries. Unfortunately, his prayers are heard and Vidar wakes up one evening as the Prince of Darkness in sin city, Stavanger.