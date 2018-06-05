BUMBLEBEE: Trailer For First TRANSFORMERS Spin Off Won't Get Rick Rolled

Paramount have dropped the first trailer for their first Transformers spin off movie, Bumblebee. Starring one of everyone`s favorite Autobots from the Transformers series of films we are going back, way back, to 1987 for this one.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Bumblebee was directed by Travis Knight marking the first time this will be a Transformers franchise movie not directed by Michael Bay. By all appearances it looks like Knight`s patience for creating visuals for some of the premiere stop motion animated films in recent memory (Kubo and the Two Strings, Boxtrolls, ParaNorman and Coraline) pays off. Unlike the chaotic mess that the original series came to be known for we can actually tell what is going on in this trailer.

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena and comes out in December.