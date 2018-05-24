TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG Teaser: Refn Gets Impressionistic in First Look

Having flirted with horror in The Neon Demon, Nicolas Winding Refn is turning his focus back to the criminal underbelly in his new Amazon series, Too Old to Die Young. The first teaser trailer for the series has landed and it's an orgiastic collage of impressionistic images set to pulsing synth. Fans of Drive rejoice.

Co-created with writer Ed Brubaker (Westworld, Angel of Death), the series explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following characters' existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurais in the City of Angels.

Miles Teller stars along with Jena Malone (The Neon Demon), William "Billy" Baldwin (Backdraft), John Hawkes (Deadwood), Cristina Rodlo (The Condemned), Augusto Aguilera (The Predator), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), Babs Olusanmokun (The Defenders), and Callie Hernandez (Alien: Covenant).

There is currently no release date for the series, but word is it's due 2018.