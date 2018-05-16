Sergio Corbucci's Classic Western, THE GREAT SILENCE, Coming To Blu-ray From Film Movement Classics

Fresh from its critically lauded theatrical revival, Sergio Corbucci's classic Spaghetti Western The Great Silence is heading to home video from Film Movement Classics this June. Starring the great Klaus Kinski and Jean-Louis Trintignant in one of the bleakest of the Italian westerns ever made, The Great Silence has long been underappreciated in favor of the grander films of Sergio Leone and even Corbucci's flashier work, like Django. However, The Great Silence is often mentioned among the titans of the genre by fans who know, so it is very exciting to see this 2K restoration on its way to Blu-ray and DVD on June 5th.
"[Corbucci's] West was the most violent, surreal and pitiless landscape ofany director in the history of the genre."-- Quentin Tarantino"Raw, nasty and blood-soaked"-- A.O. Scott, The New York Times"One of the most stylish and powerful spaghetti westerns"-- Eric Monder, Film Journal InternationalTO COMMEMORATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OFSERGIO CORBUCCI'S LANDMARK SPAGHETTI WESTERN,FILM MOVEMENT CLASSICS UNVEILS A NEW2K RESTORATION, LOADED WITH BONUS FEATURESTHE GREAT SILENCEStreet Date: June 5, 2018BD/DVD SRP: $39.95/$29.95Following its North American Theatrical Debut, the Acclaimed,Ennio Morricone-Scored Film from the Influential Director of DjangoRides Into Town in a Singular Collector's Package Loaded with Extras,Including the Rarely Seen Alternate Endings, the DocumentaryFeaturette "Western, Italian Style," and Much More!SYNOPSISThis June, Film Movement Classics commemorates the landmark spaghetti western, THE GREAT SILENCE, with a stunning 50th Anniversary Restoration. Restored in 2K from original elements, the film, heralded as "one of the finest westerns ever[1]," directed by Sergio Corbucci and starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and Klaus Kinski will be available for cineastes everywhere in both Blu-ray and DVD formats. The loaded release also includes bonus features such as the rarely seen alternate endings, both original Italian and English language versions, the 1968 documentary featurette "Western, Italian Style" and more.On an unforgiving, snow swept frontier, a group of bloodthirsty bounty hunters, led by the vicious Loco (Kinski) prey on a band of persecuted outlaws who have taken to the hills. Only a mute gunslinger named Silence (Trintignant) stands between the innocent refugees and the corrupt bounty hunters. But, in this harsh, brutal world, the lines between right and wrong are not always clear, and good does not always triumph. Featuring superb photography and a haunting score from maestro Ennio Morricone, Corbucci's bleak, brilliant and violent vision of an immoral, honorless West is widely considered to be among the best and most influential Westerns ever made.BONUS FEATURES
- Cox on Corbucci- Alex Cox pays tribute to the maestro
- Western, Italian Style - 1968 documentary featurette
- Two Alternate Endings
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Original Italian and English language versions
- Ending the Silence - a new essay by film critic Simon AbramsPROGRAM INFORMATIONType: Blu-ray/DVDRunning Time:105 minutesGenre: WesternAspect Ratio: 1.85:1 WidescreenAudio: StereoLanguage: Italian with English Subtitles/English LanguageAbout Film MovementFounded in 2002 as one of the first-ever subscription film services with its DVD-of-the-Month club, Film Movement is now a North American distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films based in New York City. It has released more than 250 feature films and shorts culled from prestigious film festivals worldwide. Film Movement's theatrical releases include American independent films, documentaries, and foreign art house titles. Its catalog includes titles by directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, Maren Ade, Jessica Hausner, Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrzej Wajda, Diane Kurys, Ciro Guerra and Melanie Laurent. In 2015, Film Movement launched its reissue label Film Movement Classics, featuring new restorations released theatrically as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, including films by such noted directors as Eric Rohmer, Peter Greenaway, Bille August, Marleen Gorris, Takeshi Kitano, Arturo Ripstein, Sergio Corbucci and Ettore Scola. For more information, please visit www.filmmovement.com