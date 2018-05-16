Sergio Corbucci's Classic Western, THE GREAT SILENCE, Coming To Blu-ray From Film Movement Classics

Fresh from its critically lauded theatrical revival, Sergio Corbucci's classic Spaghetti Western The Great Silence is heading to home video from Film Movement Classics this June. Starring the great Klaus Kinski and Jean-Louis Trintignant in one of the bleakest of the Italian westerns ever made, The Great Silence has long been underappreciated in favor of the grander films of Sergio Leone and even Corbucci's flashier work, like Django. However, The Great Silence is often mentioned among the titans of the genre by fans who know, so it is very exciting to see this 2K restoration on its way to Blu-ray and DVD on June 5th.

Take a look at what's in store from the press release below