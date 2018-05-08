Cannes Coverage Trailers International Videos Dramas Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Philly Punks Make a Short Film Starring Ted Leo (Available on Vimeo)

Abigail Bruley
Contributor
Press releases are boring. They’re all TL;DR. And if you scroll down and don’t see a free download, it’s tradition to throw them right in the trash. But this is not a press release. It’s a haiku about a new indie film based in Philly that stars Ted Leo.


Here it is:


Dark, punk comedy

Ted Leo plays priest, gets stoned  

Watch it now on Vimeo
 

And now, the fine print:

Abigail Bruley’s new film, Main Blessings, features Ted Leo as a stoner priest, Josh Agran (Cassavetes, R5 Productions) as a recovering alcoholic who yearns to be a priest, and Bruley, a cool, collected Dylan-esque figure that rolls joints from bible pages and rarely gets out of bed. Prior to Main Blessings, Bruley served as the creator and writer of Down the Show, the sketch comedy web series that counted Janeane Garofalo, Kevin McDonald and Eddie Pepitone in its cast of characters.


As her first output after coming out of a coma due to a brain injury, the film deals with memories. About how difficult it is to assimilate into society when you’ve been on hiatus for awhile. The cast and crew are mostly musicians, down to the guys and gals who prepared the daily sandwiches. Even the late Tom Petty gave his seal of approval.  
 


Contact us for more info, interview requests, etc: femmeflashfilms@gmail.com

 

Soundtrack by Modern Mothers

Main Blessings from Femme Flash Films on Vimeo.

