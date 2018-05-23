Cannes Coverage All News Crime Movies Weird Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

O NOME DA MORTE Trailer: When Real Life Goes Haywire

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Oh, boy, this could be good.

A new trailer for O Nome da Morte (or, The Name of Death) really steps up the action after a tranquil beginning. André Mattos, Matheus Nachtergaele, and Marco Pigossi star; Henrique Goldman directed. Fernando Meirelles (City of God) serves as one of the producers.

It's based on the true story of Julio Santana, a notorious hit-man who claimed to have killed hundreds of people. Maybe that's why the trailer, which you can watch below, looks so chilling.

The film will open in theaters in Brazil on August 9. No word on other distribution yet.

