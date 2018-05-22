Udine Coverage Festival Interviews All Features Comedies Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
NEGATIVE Trailer: Joshua Caldwell's Spy Thriller is Out Now

Dexter's Katia Winter and Westworld's Simon Quarterman are an unlikely team-up in Joshua Caldwell's new spy thriller Negative, out today from Monarch Home Entertainment.

In the film, Winter plays a burned MI5 agent on the run from a deadly cartel kidnaps a photographer in order to save him after he innocently crosses her path. The unlikely pair then take an outlandish jaunt across the southwestern United States in order to find safe haven.

The first trailer shows off some high octane action and a cracking script from Adam Gaines. It also stars Sebastian Roche, Josh Randall and Marem Hassler.

Check out the trailer below:

