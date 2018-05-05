LUZ: New Stills From Tilman Singer's Debut Feature Thriller

Tilman Singer's debut feature film Luz is just starting to really hit the genre film festival circuit with dates coming up in Brazil and here in Canada.

A fresh batch of stills were released yesterday and we have to say, we really, really like what we see here. Have a look below, Singer's really captured the look of a bygone era of thriller filmmaking.

Fleeing from the grasp of a possessed woman, a distressed cabdriver begins a confession in a rundown police station that endangers everyone who crosses her path. The first feature from German writer/director Tilman Singer LUZ is captivatingly shot on 16mm with immersive sound and visuals that call to mind the experimental images of Giallo and 70s Spanish horror atmosphere. Produced by Dario Méndez Acosta and Tilman Singer, with a brooding synth score composed by Simon Waskow, the film stars breakout actress Luana Velis as Luz, as well as Jan Bluthardt and Julia Riedler offering a strong supporting base.

Luz had its World Premiere on home turf at the Berlinale. It will play at the Brazilian genre fest Fantaspoa and have its North American Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival this summer where someone from the Screen Anarchy will be bound to see it and hopefully bring back good news to the rest of us.