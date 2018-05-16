Horrible Imaginings Film Festival 2018: Passes Now on Sale

There's a great indie genre festival in Southern California called Horrible Imaginings Film Festival; every year, Miguel Rodriguez and his team of cinematic maniacs select challenging features and short films in genre and present them to a loving fan base.

Taking place in SoCal, lots of indie filmmakers attend HIFF, which is a real treat for the audience. But that's not to say HIFF is an "industry" event. Sometimes filmmakers come from as far away as Japan and England, too. Previous editions have taken place in San Diego, but the festival is moving to the Frida Cinema in lovely Santa Ana this year.

If you want something different to do this upcoming Labor Day weekend, passes are now on sale for this awesome festival. HIFF 2018 dates are August 31 - September 2, and I imagine that this year's HIFF will be even more incredible than years past. Why? The new digs at the Frida will allow the festival to have more creative control than the festival's former home at Balboa Park. You can probably expect more fun, more panels, more networking, and more parties! And three-day passes are only $75!

I've been able to attend HIFF on a few occasions, and it's always so much fun. The crew that run this yearly event have lots of heart. Get your passes today!

From the press release:

Horrible Imaginings Film Festival is dedicated to diving deep into what humanity fears most. Eclectic and curated programing will showcase diverse stories and challenge the definition of sub-genres. Do not miss this unique opportunity to experience films, discussions, art, and exhibitions that challenge expectations as well as the status quo.