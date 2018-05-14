While Can Evrenol (Baskin and Houewife) is hard at work on the streaming series The Protector back in Turkey, his personal project Girl With No Mouth was presented at the proof of concept presentation of the Frontières Platform at Cannes this past weekend. Girl With No Mouth is based on a short story by Turkish comic book artist Cem Ozuduru.

Screen Daily reported early today that worldwide sales were picked up by Paris outfit Versatile with the lone exception being North America. Those rights were picked up by one of Evrenol`s most frequent partners XYZ Films.

Girl With No Mouth is a coming-of-age story about Perihan, a girl born without a mouth, who is befriended by a gang of three boys also missing body parts, while on the run from the authorities.

As we stated above, Evrenol is currently working on Turkey`s first Netflix original show called The Protector, a superhero series starring Cagatay Ulusoy. According to Evrenol, Ulusoy is a Turkish telenova super celebrity in Turkey, the Middle East and Latin America. The things you learn when chatting with your friends.

Filming on Girl With No Mouth is expected to begin in August.

(This is that point of the story you should all be familiar with by now. Todd Brown is our beloved leader. Todd Brown is also a part of the XYZ Films team. Todd Brown was simply too busy helping the World buy and sell their films at Cannes to tell me what to write.)