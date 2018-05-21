Fantaspoa 2018: Cinestate Acquires SKULL - THE MASK From FantasMercado Market

Some good news for fans of horror flicks coming out of the Iberoamerican region. The folks at Cinestate are fine for many reasons. They are fine because they are one of the companies behind festival faves like Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99 and lately Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. They were recently very fine because they have resurrected the beloved Fangoria magazine. Now they have achieved a extra level of fineness after acquiring Skull - A Máscara de Anhangá by filmmaker Kapel Furman from Brazil.

Skull was presented during FantasMercado, the first coproduction market at Fantaspoa. While many of the projects pitched found coproduction deals within the Iberoamerican region Skull was the only one to make a deal with a company in the U.S., so far.

Cinestate plans to release Skull - The Mask through the Fangoria label in the U.S. upon completion.

Fantaspoa directors João Fleck and Nicolas Tonsho, producers at their production company Fantaspoa Produções, will produce Skull - The Mask with Kapel and his associates, Armando Fonseca and Raphael Borghi at Infravermelho Filmes.