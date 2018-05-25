The Equalizer 2 - Denzel Washington returns with his first ever sequel!

Denzel Washington is back as retired CIA black ops operative Robert McCall in “The Equalizer 2.”

This will be the sequel to 2014’s “The Equalizer,” which raked in $192 million worldwide, and marks Denzel Washington's first ever sequel in a career that has spanned over 40 years.

The Equalizer franchise is based on the ’80s television series of the same name that starred Edward Woodward.

The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is also directing his first sequel, follows Washington’s “high-level paid government assassin” as he seeks revenge for his friend’s murder.

His journey takes him around the world, particularly to Turkey to save a young girl who was kidnapped from her American mother, as detailed in the opening sequence of the trailer.

The Equalizer 2 will be a Sony Pictures release scheduled to open this August.