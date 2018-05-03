A Vigilante Protects Mumbai Streets In BHAVESH JOSHI SUPERHERO From Vikramaditya Motwane

Last week we shared the teaser for director Vikramaditya Motawane's fourth feature film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. That first look was full of action and some pretty interesting imagery that pointed toward an all-out martial arts action film, but things are evolving. The newest trailer for the film appeared yesterday and has fleshed out the concept a bit, probably better preparing the audience for what they can expect.

Bhavesh Joshi is played by relative newcomer Harshvardhan Kapoor, a young man with only one - not so successful - film under his belt. This time around he looks a bit more comfortable than he did in his previous role in Mirzya a couple of years ago, and that is likely due to the direction of Motwane, who has made real actors out of Bollywood stars on more than one occasion.

The new trailer attaches some context to the straight-up action of the teaser, marking the film as a kind of Robin Hood/Kick-Ass styled vigilante film in which a team of anonymous do-gooders looking to expose the corruption on Mumbai's streets are taken to task by the people in power. When Bhavesh Joshi takes a beating at the hands of these thugs, he comes back from it with a mission to protect the city and its inhabitants by any means necessary.

I really like the look of this, and my trepidation about Kapoor in the lead is dissipating with every new bit of footage. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is due in cinemas on May 25th, check out the brand new trailer below.