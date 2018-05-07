A PEDRA DA SERPENTE: Watch The Teaser For Fantaspoa Closing Night Film

When they are not curating one of the LatAm region's biggest genre festivals the organization behind the fest, Fantaspoa Produções, also has a hand in producing films. Fantaspoa Produções will present Fernando Sanches' debut feature film A Pedra da Serpente (The Snake Stone) at Fantaspoa 2018 as the closing night film. Sanches' film will be a story that tackles aliens and strange encounters.

Screen Anarchy has been asked to debut the first teaser for the film and we are happy to do so below. We also have a collection of stills and character posters from the production, below as well.

After losing a baby in the third trimester, Joana decides to go on vacation in Peruibe, a small seaside town, known for UFO's sightings. After a one night stand, Joana runs over a man and kills him. Joana then ignites a strange relationship with Maria, the wife of the man she killed and finds herself immersed in a peculiar story of alien abductions.

I am told the cast of A Pedra da Serpente includes names which are familiar to LatAm audiences like Ricardo Gelli (Uptake Fear, Strange Stories). Seeing as I have been delving into the region with a big more intensity only these past few months I am going to take everyone's word for it but I do recognize Gilda Nomacce (Hard Labor) from Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas' film Good Manners.