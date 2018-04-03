The Circus is Back in Town: KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE score will get the live-to-film treatment

It seems is a pretty good time for film music lovers in general; John Carpenter, Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman got to tour with their work around the world last year, just to name a few of the film composers that are bringing their music to a live audience. But not only the most popular composers are doing the live route, we cult film enthusiasts will have a very special opportunity next month.â€¨â€¨

To Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release of Killer Klowns From Outer Space, the film's composer John Massari will conduct his score for the Chiodo Bros. beloved film at The Montalban Theater, in Los Angeles, CA on May 19.â€¨ â€¨

Fascination with Killer Klowns From Outer Space began on screen in 1988, as a group of clown-like aliens land their trans-dimensional space ship and terrorize a small American town. The film has since achieved cult status with its clever blend of horror, science fiction and comedy. On this Massari explained “Clowns can be frightening, bizarre and terrifying. We took that primordial fear and put it in a Sci-Fi movie. You have something that should make you happy and laugh, but now it will kill and eat you and… it’s from outer space! Who would have dreamed of this? That’s the craziest idea in the world.” â€¨â€¨

Since it's release the film has earned generations of fans around the world – many of whom Massari has connected with both through social media and at conventions leading him to create this special celebration of all things Killer Klowns.â€¨â€¨

On May 19th at 6PM, the Kosmic Klown circus celebration will begin with stilt walkers, balloon folding artist Buster Balloon Cadwell, contortionist Bonnie Morgan, plus fortune tellers, strong men and women, magicians, body art, fan arts and crafts, and of course the Killer Klowns. There will be a pre-show Q&A at 7PM featuring Stephen Chiodo (writer/director), Charles Chiodo (writer/art director), Edward Chiodo (writer/producer), Grant Cramer (Mike Tobacco), Suzanne Snyder (Debbie Stone), members of The Dickies, and composer John Massari, moderated by Jim Branscome of Cinematic Void.â€¨â€¨

Following the Q&A, at 8PM, the film will be screened with it’s original musical score performed live by The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Massari himself. And finally to the delight of hardcore fans of the film, LA's very own original punk rockers, The Dickies, will perform their enduring classic Killer Klowns From Outer Space theme song.â€¨â€¨

American label Varèse Sarabande Records, which specializes mostly on film and stage music, will be releasing a new recording of the soundtrack on CD and LP, the album features the original score performed by members of The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, with new orchestrations by Massari and Bernhard Eder. The Dickies recorded a brand new rendition of the film’s theme song featuring an extra creepy intro followed by their well known pure punk energized sound.



For more information on this event click here.