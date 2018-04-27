SUPERCON: In This Exclusive Clip The Gang Decides, 'Let's Rob Supercon'

Having worked largely in the realm of documentaries it is now time for Zak Knutson to dazzle us with his first feature film Supercon. We have an exclusive clip to share with you. We have also included the red band trailer as well. Find both below.
Supercon comes out today in cinemas and will be available on VOD and Digital HD. It stars Ryan Kwanten, Maggie Grace, Mike Epps, Brooks Braselman, Russell Peters, Clancy Brown, and John Malkovich.
Another weekend, another comic convention for former TV actor Keith Mahar. Most people don’t recognize Keith. His only claim to fame was as a child star in an 80’s television show. Keith reluctantly joins his close friends,cartoon voice-over actor Matt,comic book artist Allison,and 80’sTV star Brock,who are also working the convention, but things take a turn for the worst when Keith’s former co-star and Supercon’s big ticket draw for the weekend — Adam King — decides to have this group fired and banned from the convention with the help of the convention promoter. This launches the friends on a crusade to bring down King and the promoter in the most epic way imaginable.