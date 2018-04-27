SUPERCON: In This Exclusive Clip The Gang Decides, 'Let's Rob Supercon'

Having worked largely in the realm of documentaries it is now time for Zak Knutson to dazzle us with his first feature film Supercon. We have an exclusive clip to share with you. We have also included the red band trailer as well. Find both below.

Supercon comes out today in cinemas and will be available on VOD and Digital HD. It stars Ryan Kwanten, Maggie Grace, Mike Epps, Brooks Braselman, Russell Peters, Clancy Brown, and John Malkovich.