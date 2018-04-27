NEW HORIZONS: YA Survival Tale in a Book; Win a Copy!

Imagine being kidnapped from your lower-class apartment in the city and waking up in the wilderness with nothing but the clothes on your back. Oh, yes ... and a "cryptic note" in your pocket.

Described as a "wilderness YA adventure," New Horizons is a novel by our own Christopher Webster. He has served as a contributing writer to this site for some time (read his articles here) and now he's written a harrowing coming-of-age story. Here's the complete, official synopsis:

"Kids call it The Compound - an endless wilderness enclave where teens rule and every day is a fight for survival. A world out-of-time where an elaborate culture has arisen out of violence and scarcity, and all live under the thumb of unseen masters who have ultimate control.



"15 year-old Marcus Riley is The Compound's latest enrollment. A delinquent, kidnapped from his inner-city apartment, he wakes up alone in the wilderness. Left with nothing but the clothes on his back and a cryptic note in his pocket, it seems only his wits will keep him alive... but for how long?

"The first part in Christopher Webster's Enrollment Trilogy, New Horizons is an exciting, fast-paced adventure full of mystery that never lets up for a single page."

The book is available to order in paperback and eBook by clicking this link here.

New Horizons debuted on the social storytelling site, Wattpad, where it was read nearly one million times and garnered Webster thousands of fans. "When I saw the positive reaction to the story online, I knew it had tapped into something primal in teenagers," he said. "It took a lot of work to get here, but I'm thrilled the book is finally available to mainstream audiences."

Giveaway :

StoryFix Media are offering ScreenAnarchy readers the opportunity to win a paperback copy of Webster's book OR one of two ebooks (in your format of choice).

All you have to do is name your favorite survival movie and email it to us here. Your email will serve as your entry into a random draw on Wednesday, May 1.

Happy reading, survivors!