Fantasia Coverage International Reviews Indie Videos Festival Features Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE MEG: You Should Also Check Out The International Trailer And Poster

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
THE MEG: You Should Also Check Out The International Trailer And Poster
If you're looking for a little more exposition when it comes to your fuck-off giant population eating sharks then the international trailer for The Meg gives us a little more insight, a little more structure, in its tale. 
 
Also, this international poster shows just how big a fuck-off giant population eating shark is. Is it taking a jab at the previous elasmobranch fish characterized by a cartilaginous skeleton CHOMP-ian, Bruce? It could be.
 
The Meg endangers some European shores on August 9th, then North America on August 10th. 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Jon TurteltaubSteve AltenBelle AveryDean GeorgarisErich HoeberJon HoeberJames VanderbiltRuby RoseJason StathamRainn WilsonRobert TaylorActionHorrorSci-Fi

More about The Meg

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.