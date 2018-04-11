THE MEG: You Should Also Check Out The International Trailer And Poster

If you're looking for a little more exposition when it comes to your fuck-off giant population eating sharks then the international trailer for The Meg gives us a little more insight, a little more structure, in its tale.

Also, this international poster shows just how big a fuck-off giant population eating shark is. Is it taking a jab at the previous elasmobranch fish characterized by a cartilaginous skeleton CHOMP-ian, Bruce? It could be.

The Meg endangers some European shores on August 9th, then North America on August 10th.