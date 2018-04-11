FEAR, LOVE and AGORAPHOBIA: Exclusive Clip For Drama, Available on VOD April 13th

Alex D'Lerma's indie drama, Fear, Love and Agoraphobia, will come out on VOD this Friday, April 13th. Screen Anarchy has been asked to share an exclusive clip from the film with you. You will find it below, along with the trailer and a selection of stills from the trailer as well.

Acclaimed actress Lori Petty shines in an award-winning performance in the first new indie film sensation of 2018, “Fear, Love, and Agoraphobia”.

Chet is a 28 year old agoraphobic man and still lives with his mother. When Mom moves away Chet has to get a roommate. Enter Maggie. A volatile female Marine with her own personal issues. The two become emotionally entangled as they struggle to escape from their self-made prisons.

Petty (‘’Orange is the new Black’’, Point Break), Dustin Coffey (“2 Broke Girls”) and Linda Burzynski (“Animal Kingdom”) give “pitch perfect performances”* in a “pleasant and welcome distraction from big budget fare”, available only on VOD April 13.