Cruise and McQuarrie return with MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie return for the sixth installment of the MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE franchise with FALLOUT.

This will be McQuarrie's second outing as Director with the MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE franchise after 2015's excellent ROGUE NATION.

With Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt, channelling his inner Jackie Chan and performing most of his own stunts with edge-of-the-seat results, FALLOUT is set to be the most lucrative addition to the Espionage series yet.

The Trailer sets a darker tone for the film, embracing the Thriller as well as the Action and we see the welcome return of familar Allies. The bar has been definitely been raised...

MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT is set for release July 2018 and stars: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett and Sean Harris.