Black Box, UK indie SciFi film - Teaser Trailer released!

UK based film producers Gemma Bradley and Angel Delgado have launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign this week to raise £3,000 for post production of their sci fi film Black Box which will be their second feature film made in Manchester, through their production company Newfound Planet Films. The campaign includes several levels of rewards that can be claimed by campaign supporters, each increased reward level featuring new and exclusive items!

The rewards range from a digital download of the film, backer-exclusive behind the scenes updates, posters and DVDs, to props from the escape pod film set,or visiting the set to meet the Producer and Director. In-film credits such as Associate producer and Executive producer are also up for grabs. The campaign will run until 3rd June. The teaser trailer is available on the campaign page!

‘Black Box’ is a one-person survival thriller set in space, in a future when mining asteroids for resources has become commonplace. The film stars actor Garry Graham Smith as protagonist Marcus, who has just about survived an accident in an asteroid station and ended up in an escape pod, trying to make his way back to Earth safely with the Black box from the station.

Filming took place in the warehouse in Salford on a custom built escape pod spaceship set and in a green screen studio. The set is still in place and some of the rewards include a tour of it. The film is mostly shot and they just need some extra funds to complete post production.

Newfound Planet Films’ first feature, ‘Brothers Day’ -a crime drama set in Gangland Manchester- has been selected for international festivals, had theatrical release and was picked up for DVD distribution in UK, Ireland, Australia, USA and Canada.

Although ‘Black Box’ is a very different type of film from ‘Brothers Day’, which was filmed across 13 locations in Manchester, producer Gemma Bradley notes that they ”have enjoyed building the spacepod set and creating a little bit of Deep Space to tell the story in.” Filming took place in 2017 and they are now working hard on post production and creating zero gravity visual effects. If you would like to know more about the film and back the project to gain some of the rewards, check out HelpMake.BlackBoxTheFilm.com before 3rd June.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igVqmud9YsE