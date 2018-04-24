BHAVESH JOSHI SUPERHERO, Martial Arts Action From India's Phantom Films

Director Vikramaditya Motwane is one of Hindi cinema's brightest talents who has had critics in the palm of his hand over the last several years with films like Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped. Motwane returns with an unexpected project in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero this May. It's a bit of a surprise from Motwane, whose previous films have leaned more toward the dramatic side of the cinematic spectrum, however, his last film, Trapped, was more of a fantastical take on Cast Away in an abandoned skyscraper and was a hit at several genre film festivals last year.

In Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Motwane goes full-tilt as an action director with relative newcomer Harshvardhan Kapoor in the title role as a vigilante superhero in a very conspicuous LED lit helmet. The action and what story is offered in this teaser place the tone as a mix of the Dark Knight Batman and Netflix's Daredevil, with a hint of Kick-Ass thrown in for good measure, and I'm all in.

if I have any reservations it'd be with the casting of Kapoor, whose only previous leading role was in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya, which was a staggering failure. However, if this director has one talent it is taking actors that don't have the greatest background with drama and turning them into award worthy performances (Sonakshi Sinha in Lootera). Also, he appears to be covered by that mask a lot of the time, so that can't hurt.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is scheduled to release on May 25th, and I'll be there first day, first show. Check out the action in the trailer below.